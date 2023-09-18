Russell Brand claimed his “bosses enabled him to be a nutter as long as they made money” in a resurfaced interview with Lorraine Kelly.

Kelly, 63, recounted her “many interviews” with the comedian and shared the clip from his 2017 appearance on her ITV show.

Brand, 48, has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, by four women during the peak of his fame, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. He denies all the allegations against him.