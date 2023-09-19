Vanessa Feltz shares clip of Russell Brand asking to sleep with her and her daughters

Vanessa Feltz shared a “deeply offensive” clip of Russell Brand asking to sleep with her and her daughters when she appeared on his chat show in 2006.

Feltz shared the clip during her TalkTv Show on Monday night.

Brand asks her: “Can I have it off with either you or your daughters?”

Cringing, Feltz replies: “No, you may not.” Brand states: “Come on, some of them are adults.”

Speaking after the clip had been shown, Feltz said: “I was deeply offended then, as I remain deeply offended now.”

