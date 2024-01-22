Russell Crowe warns fans over deepfake scam advert

Russell Crowe has warned fans of a “shonky” real estate firm in Malta, that has used a deep fake video of himself to sell properties.

The 59-year-old hit out at the “obviously fake” footage and urged people not to be “duped”.

In the hoaxed video, Crowe delivers a monologue praising the company's new app, as aerial clips of prime Maltese real estate roll in the background.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the actor warned: “This is going around in Malta. It is obviously fake BS, don’t fall for it.

“What else is obvious is that this service/business must be shonky and underhanded to resort to this way of promoting itself.

“Block, report, ignore. I’ve never used this service & I do not endorse this BS.'