Trailer released for first-ever movie filmed in space

Russian filmmakers have released the trailer for the first-ever feature-length movie filmed in space.

The Challenge tells the tale of a doctor who is sent to operate on a cosmonaut who loses consciousness on the ISS.

Real-life cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy portrays the patient, as shown in this trailer which gives a glimpse of the plot.

The movie was filmed 250 miles above the earth over the course of 12 days in October of 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.