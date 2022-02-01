Russian undertakers use semi-nude models in controversial advert

An undertaker in Russia hired semi-naked models to sell more caskets and people are not impressed.

Moscow’s Horonim.ru hired a handful of lingerie-clad women to re-enact a funeral service while posing in and around coffins.

The racy social media campaign read: “We have our own staff of qualified agents, who supervise the organisation of the funeral at every stage - from paperwork to the rite.”

Many took to social media to voice their displeasure with one slamming the 42-second clip as “tasteless and offensive” while another slated it as “blasphemy.”

