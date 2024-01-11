S Club’s Hannah Spearritt reveals real reason she didn’t want to reunite with band

S Club’s Hannah Spearritt has opened up on why she has decided not to take part in the band’s reunion tour.

The 42-year-old, who is a contestant in this year’s Dancing On Ice, decided not to join band members Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett on a UK tour.

Her decision came following the death of band member Paul Cattermole, who died suddenly last year.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women on Thursday (11 January), Ms Spearritt said: “S Club 7 will never be the same again.

“It just wasn’t the right time for me to continue.”