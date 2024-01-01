Sophie Ellis-Bextor dances into the New Year in a replica Saltburn Murder On The Dance Floor scene video.

Her famous hit has been used in the final scene of the Emerald Fennell-directed psychological thriller, Saltburn.

The 44-year-old singer mirrored Barry Keoghan’s moves in a video she posted to TikTok on Sunday (31 December).

Dressed in a multicoloured sequin dress and a pair of antlers, the singer danced her way down the stairs in time to the song.

She captioned the post: “Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year!”