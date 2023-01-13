Sam Ryder says he is "stoked" to be the first Eurovision act ever to be nominated for best new artist at the Brit Awards.

The 33-year-old said being taken seriously in the UK again is "so cool for the institution of Eurovision"

He has been nominated for the award on the back of his debut album, "There’s Nothing But Space, Man!", which climbed to number one.

Mr Ryder is nominated alongside Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Rina Sawayama and Wet Leg in the category.

