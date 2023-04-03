Samuel L Jackson makes surprise appearance at Bongo’s Bingo nightclub in Glasgow

A Glasgow nightclub host spoke of his “surreal” and “crazy” experience seeing Samuel L Jackson on Friday night, calling it “one of the most amazing things”.

The Hollywood icon, 74, was spotted on stage at Bongo’s Bingo “throwing glow sticks at the crowd” and getting front-row seats to watch a dance performance.

“I look over to the right and he’s just on stage dancing, enjoying himself, taking a few videos and taking in the crowd,” Ste Taylor, Bongo’s Bingo host, said.

“Honestly, it was a really surreal thing to see.”

