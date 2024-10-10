Sarah Ferguson teases Coronation Street cameo as she pulls pints in Rovers Return

Sarah Ferguson has teases a possible Coronation Street cameo as she was filmed pulling a pint of beer in the Rovers Return.

The Duchess of York was joined by actor Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe in the popular ITV soap on Wednesday (9 October) on the set of Coronation Street.

The Duchess tried out a northern accent, asking the actor: “What will you have, lass?”

She then attempted to pull a pint of lager behind the bar of the Rovers.

The Duchess visited the ITV Studios in Media City to tour the Prevent Breast Cancer charity headquarters in nearby Wythenshawe, Manchester.