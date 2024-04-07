Saturday Night Takeaway family reunion during game twist leaves viewers in tears

A Saturday Night Takeaway family reunion left viewers in tears after Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arranged for a Birkenhead woman to meet her granddaughter for the first time.

During Spot the Difference, the pair asked Jane to spot what a celebrity had changed around in her living room, including a person sitting there in a Jordan North mask - who was soon revealed to be her daughter Holly whom she hadn’t seen in five years as she lives in Australia.

Ant and Dec’s final twist revealed the “living room” was actually in the studio and the pair were tearfully reunited, with Jane meeting granddaughter Paisley.