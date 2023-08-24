Watch Selena Gomez lip-sync famous Sex and the City line as she promotes new single

Singer Selena Gomez has used an iconic scene from Sex and the City to promote her upcoming single.

The 31-year-old posted a video on her TikTok of her miming along to the scene from the hit show where Samantha Jones, played by actress Kim Cattrall, answers a phone call from her married lover.

As the male voice is heard saying: “It’s over, I told my wife”, Selena mimed the response: “Who is this?”

Selena captioned the seven-second clip: “Single Soon this Friday!”