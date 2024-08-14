Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani breaks down over marriage in first season 8 teaser

The first trailer for season eight of Selling Sunset has been released, and fans have got a closer look at the breakdown of agent, Chelsea Lazkani’s marriage.

“I did hear something about Chelsea’s husband”, a newcomer to the Oppenheim Group says in the teaser, before Chelsea is seen breaking down over the mystery news.

The 31-year-old officially filed for divorce from Jeff Lazkani in March 2024, and the new clips suggest the end of their seven-year marriage will play out in the upcoming season.