Sharon Osbourne opens up weight loss after losing 42lbs on Ozempic

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about losing 42lbs after taking the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic.

The Celebrity Big Brother housemate spoke about her weight loss struggles with fellow stars Colson Smith, Louis Walsh, and David Potts during Monday’s episode of the show (11 March).

Coronation Street star Colson admitted he struggled with binge eating after losing weight.

Sharon said: “You know people who don’t have to worry about their weight, they have no idea how hard it is… it’s a killer.”

Louis asked: “You lost an awful lot Sharon, how much did you lose?”

Sharon said: “At one point I was 230.”