Sharon Osbourne reveals secret feud with two Celebrity Big Brother housemates

Sharon Osbourne has revealed a secret feud with two femaleCelebrity Big Brother housemates.

The 71-year-old reflected on her time in the house during a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

Asked by daughter Kelly who she disliked the most in the house, the former X Factor judge branded two contestants “desperate”.

She said: “They were both women and leave it at that. I don't want to embarrass anyone, why. They weren't mean to me, I just didn't like them.”

Kelly asked: “So who are you still going to talk too?”

Sharon replied: “Bradley, David, Nikita, Levi and Zeze.”