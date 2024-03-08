Sharon Osbourne addressed racism claims which saw her removed from her American talk show as she told her Celebrity Big Brother housemates “Nobody will employ me”.

The 71-year-old opened up to housemates Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh during Thursday’s episode telling them she had been unable to secure a job in America since leaving her CBS show The Talk in 2021.

She said: "I got banned in America. I did nothing wrong."

When asked if she could work on American television now, she replied: "I can legally, but nobody will employ me because they say I'm racist.”

The presenter was removed from her show after defending Piers Morgan over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.