Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:39
Former X Factor winner Shayne Ward debuts new look on This Morning while promoting ‘The Good Ship Murder’
Shayne Ward debuted a new look during a This Morning interview on 17 October.
The former X Factor star is known for his shaved head, so fans were shocked to see him rock long, brown hair.
Mr Ward, 39, was promoting his new Channel 5 series, “The Good Ship Murder,” which also stars former “Coronation Street” actress Catherine Tyldesley.
The murder mystery was filmed in large on a working cruise ship, where fans could’ve interacted with Mr Ward – if they had only recognised him.
“They didn’t know it was me because of my hair,” he said.
Up next
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:13
Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
16:21
Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
00:43
Why we shouldn’t portray trans characters as ‘overly virtuous’
45:58
Bellies author Nicola Dinan: ‘Trans characters can be fallible too’
01:14
Armed robber holds cashier at gunpoint in convenience store raid
01:05
Gaza father pleads for food as supplies arrive at Egyptian border
00:49
Climbers scale 142-metre tall tower in Barcelona city centre
00:44
Greta Thunberg detained by police after speaking at London protest
00:45
Keir Starmer explains how Arteta has built his ‘best’ Arsenal squad
00:27
Chicago Bears fans brawl in latest ugly display from NFL spectators
00:29
Mbappe scores overhead kick and celebrates wildly in empty stadium
01:04
Southgate addresses Henderson criticism ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier
00:30
Climate activists abseil on London hotel to unfurl oil protest banner
00:28
Protesters spray Oxford University’s Radcliffe Camera with paint
01:06
Taiwan: Debris blown down road as typhoon brings record-breaking winds
01:19
Flash flooding causes chaos in New York City
01:29
Geri Horner recalls ‘lonely’ experience of being a single mother
00:51
Watch: Cat breaks record for world’s loudest purr
00:51
Bear steals lasagna from freezer after breaking into home
00:34
Rare turtle hatches at zoo after no sightings in wild for ‘ten years’
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09