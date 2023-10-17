Former X-Factor winner Shayne Ward debuts new look on This Morning

Shayne Ward debuted a new look during a This Morning interview on 17 October.

The former X Factor star is known for his shaved head, so fans were shocked to see him rock long, brown hair.

Mr Ward, 39, was promoting his new Channel 5 series, “The Good Ship Murder,” which also stars former “Coronation Street” actress Catherine Tyldesley.

The murder mystery was filmed in large on a working cruise ship, where fans could’ve interacted with Mr Ward – if they had only recognised him.

“They didn’t know it was me because of my hair,” he said.