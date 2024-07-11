Shelley Duvall dies at 75: Her most iconic roles from The Shining to Popeye

Hollywood actor Shelley Duvall, famously known for her chilling portrayal as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation of The Shining, has died, according to her partner.

Ms Duvall shot to fame after winning the hearts of crew members while working under Robert Altman, first appearing in fantasy comedy Brewster McCloud (1970).

Since then, she appeared in cult classics such as the live-action Popeye, also directed by Altman.

From rubbing shoulders with Jack Nicolson to bringing The Shining to bringing 'Olive Oyl' to life, here are Independent TV's picks for her most iconic roles.