Shrek fans are calling on DreamWorks to redesign the green ogre for its fifth instalment, after its first trailer unveiled a new look for Mike Myers' character.

Twitter/X users have compared it to "ugly Sonic", the original design for the 2020 film Sonic the Hedgehog which was updated following online criticism.

In a post with more than 336,000 likes, a user asks: “Can we bully Dreamworks to change the Shrek 5 animation like we did to Paramount to change Sonic’s animation?”

Shrek 5, out in December 2026, will also feature Euphoria star Zendaya as Shrek's daughter, Felicia.