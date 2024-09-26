The Simpsons tease ‘episode fans have waited for since 1989’ in promo for season 36

The Simpsons creators have teased an episode they say fans have been waiting for since 1989 in a teaser for the upcoming season 36.

According to a synopsis for the first episode of the new series, "Bart's Birthday" the eldest Simpsons child "celebrates the most shocking birthday party of his entire life — one that might just change everyone in Springfield forever."

Fans have speculated that an episode could include aged versions of the characters — something that has not been seen since the show began in 1989.

Season 36 premieres on Fox on Sunday, 29 September.