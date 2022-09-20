Robbie Williams has said he “lost everything” during his darkest moments in the late 1990s.

The former Take That star this week spoke to Good Morning Britain about his new album, discussing how he is in such a different place now, compared to 22 years ago.

“When I felt the most melancholy [was] 1995 to 2000, where I rode that train into hedonism,” Williams said.

“I lost everything, myself, my world, my life, my friends, my family, my hope.”

