Shania Twain feared ‘never singing again’ after ‘depressing’ diagnosis

Shania Twain has revealed that she feared she would never sing again after her diagnosis of Lyme disease.

The singer, 57, contracted the disease in 2003 and has since had to undergo open-throat surgery whilst awake.

Speaking to Lorraine about her new album Queen of Me - her first since the procedure - Twain reflected on her “depressing and devastating” anxiety as she imagined being no longer able to sing.

“I was more afraid of never singing again than getting through the operation,” she said.

