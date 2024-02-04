Ayo Edebiri chokes up in SNL monologue as she makes hosting debut

Ayo Edebiri became emotional as she fulfilled her “dream” of hosting Saturday Night Live.

The Bear star, 28, delivered a monologue at the beginning of the comedy sketch show on Saturday, 3 February.

“I am so excited to be here. SNL means so much to me. This really is a dream come true,” Edebiri said, becoming choked up.

Edebiri also took part in sketches for the show, including the cold open poking fun at Donald Trump which featured a surprise cameo from his political rival Nikki Haley.