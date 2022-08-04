Snoop Dogg signs deal for new comedy film The Underdoggs

Snoop Dogg has announced that he is set to produce and star in a new sports comedy film.

The rapper will produce The Underdoggs alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, with the film set for release in October 2023.

Snoop will play former NFL superstar Jaycen Jenning, nicknamed “2Js,” who agrees to coach a youth American football team to improve his career after a run-in with the law.

“The Underdoggs is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15+ years with the Snoop Youth Football League,” Snoop said.

