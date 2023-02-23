Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:54
South Park episode pokes fun at Kate and Meghan ‘feud’
A recent episode of South Park has subtly poked fun at a “feud” between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
The episode, titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour”, references the now-Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry through cartoon characters - a prince with red hair, and his American former actor wife.
The cartoon depicts the actor on the cover of Vogue in what appears to be a reference to a photoshoot the now-Princess of Wales did for the magazine in 2016.
Social media users speculated that this may have been a nod to theories that Meghan has copied Princess Kate’s style.
