Spanish bullfighters pay tribute to Picasso on 50th anniversary of his death

The La Malagueta bullring, located near Picasso’s birthplace, paid tribute on Saturday (8 April) to the artist’s passion for bullfighting during the “Corrida Picassiana” event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of his death.

Matadors Cayetano Rivera, Juan Ortega, and Pablo Aguado were the stars of the bullfight in Malaga, Spain, which is traditionally held in August.

However, this year it was moved to Holy Saturday to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death on 8 April 1973.

