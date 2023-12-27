Spice Girls fans will never look at the band’s hit music video for 2 Become 1 the same way ever again, following a revelation by members Geri Horner and Emma Bunton.

The song, which secured the band’s first-ever Christmas No 1, was discussed by the two singers during an interview on Heart Radio on Boxing Day (26 December).

Emma revealed: “We used to call each other the evil twins. People are going to look at it very differently now.”

Geri declares: “Christmas evil twins.”

The singers cannot stop laughing, before Geri adds: “We’re not evil really, we just look it.”