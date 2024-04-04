Emma Bunton and Mel B discuss Spice Girls reunion tour

Emma Bunton and Mel B discussed the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion with the latter describing the band as her “happy place”.

Scary Spice appeared as a guest on Baby Spice’s Heart FM breakfast show on Monday (1 April) to discuss her new book, in which she speaks about her experience of domestic abuse.

Emma said: “The one thing I came across is that when you are on stage, and I love to say this, with us, it really comes across in the book that that is your happy place.

Mel replies: “You ladies are my tribe and I have never felt so much comfort and so much freedom at the same time, so we need to go back on tour.”