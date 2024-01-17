Amazing Spider-Man No 1 comic from 1960s fetches record-breaking amount at auction

A copy of The Amazing Spider-Man No 1, which was released in March 1963, has sold for a record-breaking $1.38 million (£1.09m) at auction.

Spider-Man’s series debut came seven months after the character’s bow in Amazing Fantasy No 15 and sold for 12 cents in the 60s.

The comic tells the origin story of Peter Parker, how he gained his superpowers and how a burglar murdered his uncle Ben.

It is one of only two issues to receive a grading of Near Mint/Mint 9.8 from the Certified Guaranty Company.

Heritage Auctions sold it for $1.38 million, surpassing the previous record for the same edition sold for $520,300 in July 2023.