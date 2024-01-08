Stacey Solomon rushed to hospital on Jamaica holiday

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she was taken to hospital, given oxygen and hooked up to an IV drip while she was on holiday in Jamaica.

The Loose Women star said she started to feel ill the day before she was due to travel home, along with her husband Joe Swash and their children.

Updating fans with an Instagram video, the 34-year-old said she started to feel like she had flu.

She said: “The nurse came down and took one look at me and put an oxygen mask on me and then she was covering me in wet towels and my temperature was still too high.”