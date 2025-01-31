Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
02:32
The bold Star Trek kiss that changed America
The Star Trek kiss between Kirk and Uhura made history as one of the first between a black and white person on TV.
It was 1968, the year that Martin Luther King was assassinated and only a year after the Supreme Court declared interracial marriage legal.
Conversation about race was rising on both sides with many parts of America becoming more progressive, however in certain areas, particularly the deep south, racism was rife.
American TV execs where nervous about this famous scene and tried to make the kiss more conservative. Fortunately they didn't succeed.
Watch more episodes of That Kiss on Independent TV.
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
03:34
WWE duo Pretty Deadly take us through a workout
05:17
Travel along with us on the Silk Road to Uzbekistan
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:40
Rugby captain turned drug dealer crashes BMW after 140mph police chase
00:29
Flight simulator recreates final moments of DC crash aircraft
00:29
Libby Squire's mum urges Labour to treat female safety like terrorism
01:22
Friend of DC plane crash victim's final heartbreaking message
00:49
Ruben Amorim tells Rashford what he must do to stay at Man United
00:25
Fire engulfs kiosk outside Etihad ahead of Man City clash
01:02
Watch: Amorim takes swipe at Rashford's commitment to Man Utd
01:13