The bold Star Trek kiss that changed America

The Star Trek kiss between Kirk and Uhura made history as one of the first between a black and white person on TV.

It was 1968, the year that Martin Luther King was assassinated and only a year after the Supreme Court declared interracial marriage legal.

Conversation about race was rising on both sides with many parts of America becoming more progressive, however in certain areas, particularly the deep south, racism was rife.

American TV execs where nervous about this famous scene and tried to make the kiss more conservative. Fortunately they didn't succeed.

Watch more episodes of That Kiss on Independent TV.