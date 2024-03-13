Daisy Ridley claims leading Star Wars role slowed down her career

Daisy Ridley has recalled how her career stalled when she finished her leading Star Wars run.

The English actor, 31, rose to prominence for her role as Rey in the franchise’s sequel trilogy The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

However, after the release of the final film in 2019, there “weren’t that many offers coming in” for Ridley.

“I remember finishing and thinking, ‘Oh, it’s quiet and strange,’” she said during a panel at the 2024 South by Southwest film festival.

Ridley added that it took her time to become comfortable in her role as Rey.