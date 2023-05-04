May the 4th be with you: Breakdancing Star Wars Stormtroopers appear on This Morning

Breakdancing Stormtroopers opened ITV’s This Morning on Thursday in celebration of Star Wars Day (4 May).

Introducing the show, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield made a number of sci-fi references before the dancing soldiers took centre stage.

The Stormtroopers performed a number of impressive dance moves, including the worm, the splits and even front flips.

“I loved that! I want to start the show like that every day,” Willoughby joked after the performance.

May the fourth be with you!

