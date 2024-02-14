Vernon Kay fought back tears during a special BBC Radio 2 tribute to veteran presenter Steve Wright today (Wednesday).

The long-time BBC Radio DJ died at the age of 69, his family confirmed on Tuesday. His cause of death has not yet been announced.

At the end of his show on Wednesday, Kay introduced the BBC Concert Orchestra to play the Wright’s iconic theme tune.

As he introduced the orchestra, Kay had tears in his eyes.

He told listeners: "Alright everyone, deep breath. Now we started the show talking about our good friend Steve Wright and we are going to end it that way as well. So to take out the show and as a mark of respect.”