Amy Dowden ‘grateful for hair growth’ as she shares cancer update

Strictly star Amy Dowden shared a special moment with her fans as she showed how her hair is starting to grow back following several rounds of chemotherapy.

The professional dancer announced she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May last year. She underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

Sharing a video of herself displaying her hair to the camera on Wednesday (24 January), the 33-year-old gave fans an update on her hair regrowth.

“My eyelashes and brows are back and the hair is growing,” she said.

“This is for anyone going through treatment… Remember like I keep telling myself ‘this too shall pass’. This is 11 weeks since my last chemo.”