Strictly’s touching tribute to Amy Dowden during opening of first live show

Strictly Come Dancing paid a touching tribute to professional Amy Dowden during the opening of Saturday night’s live show.

The opening sequence for each live programme introduces the celebrities and their partners, with this year’s cast. During the end shot, professional dancers who don’t have celebrity partners appear with some of their best moves, including Nadiya Bychkova and Neil Jones.

This year, the show gave Amy her own moment in the spotlight. She can be seen smiling at the camera as she swishes her skirt.

Amy is currently half way through chemotherapy following her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year.