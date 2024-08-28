Independent TV
Anton Du Beke weighs in on Strictly Come Dancing bullying row
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has spoken about his experiences on the show after past contestants on the BBC competition made allegations of abuse against their professional dance partners.
The dancer, 58, said: “I can only speak for myself of course... I had the most wonderful relationships with all my partners.”
Two professionals, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have left the show following allegations about their conduct during training.
Pernice denied accusations of “threatening and abusive behaviour,” while Di Prima said he “deeply regrets” events that took place with Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.
The BBC has conducted an investigation into the allegations, which has not yet been published.
