Strictly’s Annabel Croft describes how show helped her process husband’s death

Annabel Croft has opened up on how Strictly Come Dancing has helped distract her from the “terrible grief” after her husband’s death.

The former British number one tennis player said she is still “sobbing” at home after her husband of 36 years, Mel Coleman, died from cancer aged 60 earlier this year.

“I don’t know where I’d be if I hadn’t had Strictly Come Dancing at this period of time,” Croft said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday 3 November.

“To be able to get up in the morning and have a purpose, rather than just sobbing at home... has been really special.”