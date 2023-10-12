Strictly’s Shirley Ballas performs ‘steamy’ dance live on Loose Women

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas performed a “steamy” number live on Loose Women on Thursday, much to the delight of her fellow panel and audience.

Shirley, 63, was on the show to discuss her new book “Murder on the Dance Floor”, when she and the panel got into a discussion on seductive dances.

Shirley said: “When people dance on Strictly they are always using their arms and waving them about.

“In the book, I wanted to get in touch with the sensing and sensual zones of the female bofy. Would you like me to show you?”

She then got up, took off her jacket, and performed a sultry dance, to Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”. Thus was greeted by shrieks from the audience.