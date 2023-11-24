Strictly’s Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola react to Tom Hiddleston’s praise

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach was overjoyed to hear secret strictly superfan Tom Hiddleston called her the most improved dancer on the show.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola appeared aghast that the Hollywood actor had been talking about them.

“What? Is this real? It just doesn’t feel real, it’s the weirdest feeling ever. It’s amazing,” she told host Janette Manrara on Strictly It Takes Two on Friday 24 November.

“She’s extraordinary, pretty amazing,” said Hiddleston in a BBC Radio interview.