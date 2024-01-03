Oti Mabuse admits she misses dancing while performing a salsa with her husband as the couple change their baby daughter’s nappy.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and husband Marius announced the arrival of their first child on Christmas Day.

Sharing the reality of life with a newborn, Oti today (3 January) posted a video of her and Marius dancing in their pyjamas while changing their daughter’s nappy.

In her Instagram caption, Oti said: “Nappy change this morning came with a side of salsa. Woke up today on the right side of bed (dad did the night shift) and I was READY to dance. Miss it now.”