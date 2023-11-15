Strictly’s Vito Coppola offers a supportive message to his partner Ellie Leach after she revealed her dancing injuries.

The former Coronation Street actress showed some big bruises she sustained during the competition, in an Instagram video, filmed by Coppola.

She shows the brusies on her arms, thighs and then proceeds to show near her waist, when Coppola jokes that she can’t.

He then tells her: “Let’s keep going baby.”

The pair have been at the centre of relationship rumours for weeks and appeared to “confirm” their romance.