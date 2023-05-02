Writers Guild of America votes to strike over streaming pay after talks fail

Thousands of film and television writers will go on strike starting Tuesday, throwing Hollywood into turmoil as the entertainment business grapples with seismic changes triggered by the global streaming TV boom.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called its first work stoppage in 15 years after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from studios such as Walt Disney and Netflix.

The last walkout, back in 2008, lasted 100 days and cost the California economy more than $2 billion.

WGA represents roughly 11,500 writers in New York, Los Angeles and across the US.

