Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show interrupted by Palestine protester

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was interrupted by a protester waving a Palestine flag bearing the words "Gaza" and "Sudan" on Sunday, 9 February.

As the rapper performed at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, the individual held the flag up as he jumped onto a car used in the performance.

He was tackled by several security guards shortly after.

Kendrick delivered a blistering set as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was joined onstage by his frequent collaborator SZA, along with surprise guests Samuel L Jackson and Serena Williams, as he delivered a medley of favourites including his Grammy-winning Drake diss track, “Not Like Us”.