Sydney Sweeney explains why she ‘loves’ working on horror films

Sydney Sweeney, the star of Immaculate - a horror film exploring the theme of immaculate conception - has explained why she “loves” the genre.

In the film, devout American Cecilia (played by Sweeney) arrives at an illustrious Italian convent, far from the outside world, to take holy orders, believing God had given her a second chance at life after an accident when she was young.

Things are not quite as they seem at the picturesque convent, and soon Cecilia, a virgin, discovers she is pregnant.

Discussing her upcoming project and why she loves the horror genre, Sweeney explained that there are “no boundaries or limits to what a character can do”.

Immaculate is in UK cinemas from Friday 22 March.