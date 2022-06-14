Taika Waititi addresses LGBT scene in Lightyear after UAE bans film

Taika Waititi has responded to the news that certain countries wanted to ban Lightyear due to a same-sex kiss.

He appeared alongside fellow star Chris Evans to promote the film on Monday (13 June) and spoke about the scene in which two female characters share a kiss.

“Well, I mean, it’s in, right? It’s in, which is great,” Waititi said during an interview with This Morning.

“One day it will be so nice just for this to not even be a talking point or like to go and watch a movie where that’s just accepted.”

