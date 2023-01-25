Pete Davidson removes several tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has allegedly “purged” his Kim Kardashian tattoos, five months after their split.

The star has recently been seen in shirtless photos without the ink he dedicated to his ex.

Davidson was photographed in October with a bandage above his collarbone where he had a tattoo reading: “My girl is a lawyer”.

He also seems to have removed another that showed a “Jasmine and Aladdin” design, which referenced the pair’s sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The name “Kim” that was once branded on his chest has also disappeared.

