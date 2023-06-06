Watch: Taylor Swift makes powerful Pride speech during Chicago concert

Taylor Swift shared a powerful Pride month message as she kicked off the Chicago leg of her “Eras Tour” last Friday (2 June).

“I’m looking out tonight and I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully,” the music icon said, addressing the crowd at Soldier Field.

“This is a safe space for you, this is a celebratory space for you.”

Swift then spoke about the “pain” of recent years, due to “harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk”.

“It’s painful for everyone,” she said.