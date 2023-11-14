Ted Lasso cast shave off Coach Beard’s iconic beard

Ted Lasso stars Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis shaved off character Coach Beard’s iconic beard at a charity event in Kansas City.

Waddingham and Sudeikis reunited with Brendan Hunt - who portrays the fan-favourite character - to support the Steps Of Faith Foundation at their “THUNDERGONG! 2023” concert.

As Waddingham went to work on Hunt’s facial hair, they were serenaded by Sudeikis, who sang Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself”.

“Beard’s beard” was then auctioned off to members of the audience, with bids starting at $1,000.