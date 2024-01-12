First look at Ted TV prequel trailer as foul-mouthed bear returns

This is the first look at the Ted TV prequel trailer as the foul-mouthed bear makes his return to our screens.

It's 1993, and Ted’s moment of fame has passed.

Ted, voiced by Seth MacFarlane, is now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

Ted will air on Sky Max and NOW on 9 February.